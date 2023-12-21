Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 153676 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com raised shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steelcase

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Steelcase by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steelcase by 1,275.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Steelcase by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.