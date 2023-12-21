Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $86.02 and last traded at $84.80, with a volume of 12659873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.69.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,390 shares of company stock worth $17,647,573. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.42. The company has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.31.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

