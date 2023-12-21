Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.18, but opened at $40.41. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immunovant shares last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 573,353 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMVT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMVT

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $107,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 411,260 shares in the company, valued at $13,481,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 25.2% during the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,440,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Immunovant by 206.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.72.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.