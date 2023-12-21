Royal Bank of Canada Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $4.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BB. CIBC decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of BB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,658. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

