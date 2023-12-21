Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after buying an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $697,398,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after buying an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $239.82 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.24 and its 200 day moving average is $258.59.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.