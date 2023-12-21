Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $270.79 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,594. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.