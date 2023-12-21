Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 611 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,954,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,949,000 after purchasing an additional 130,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CL opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

