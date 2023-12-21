Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $33.07 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,965 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $33,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.