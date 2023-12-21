CGN Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

