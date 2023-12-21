Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $96.43 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

