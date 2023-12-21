Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 2,340,108 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,340,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,843,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.79.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.