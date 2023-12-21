SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stock Position Lifted by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 122.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,232 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

