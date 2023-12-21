Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Ragy Thomas Sells 16,181 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ragy Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 30th, Ragy Thomas sold 1,607 shares of Sprinklr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $21,421.31.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 106.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

