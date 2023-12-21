Mark Zuckerberg Sells 28,009 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.12, for a total transaction of $9,638,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45.

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.91, for a total transaction of $9,408,503.19.

On Monday, December 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $9,061,471.68.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $9,392,538.06.

On Thursday, December 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $9,104,885.63.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total value of $8,909,382.81.

On Friday, December 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.47, for a total value of $9,060,071.23.

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.75, for a total transaction of $9,460,039.75.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.02, for a total transaction of $9,355,566.18.

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.51, for a total transaction of $9,481,326.59.

META opened at $349.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $354.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,244,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,011,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,182 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

