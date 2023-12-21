Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Cintas updated its FY24 guidance to $14.35-14.65 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $553.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $535.59 and its 200 day moving average is $509.25. Cintas has a 1 year low of $423.06 and a 1 year high of $576.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

