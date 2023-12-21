Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,469.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $57.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

