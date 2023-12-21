Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 16.1% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $427.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $441.67.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

