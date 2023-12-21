Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $131.28.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 84.68%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.