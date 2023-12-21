Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 16,815.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,319,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 1,311,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,944,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,465,000 after buying an additional 762,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,633,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,750,000 after buying an additional 754,971 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $99.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.91.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

