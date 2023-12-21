Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 315.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,747,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,497,000 after buying an additional 4,364,665 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,282,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,017,000 after buying an additional 3,387,606 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3,929.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,657,000 after buying an additional 2,794,472 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,626,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,318,000 after buying an additional 1,541,832 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

