Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 211 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK stock opened at $446.00 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $476.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.84 and its 200-day moving average is $432.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

