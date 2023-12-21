Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. CLSA upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

