HB Wealth Management LLC Has $182.12 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,424 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $182,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after buying an additional 645,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after buying an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $74.21 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

