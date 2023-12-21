HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $57,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

