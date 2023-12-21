Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF stock opened at $96.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $64.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $1.6528 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.66.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

