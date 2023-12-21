Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

NYSE MMM opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

