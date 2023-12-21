Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

