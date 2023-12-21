Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $403.08 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $410.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

