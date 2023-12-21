DnB Asset Management AS Has $18.21 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after acquiring an additional 454,093,937 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $175.76 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.