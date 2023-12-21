Baugh & Associates LLC Purchases 70,694 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,694 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 67,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.