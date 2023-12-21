825 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.81 and its 200-day moving average is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Pfizer’s chaotic year wraps up with plunging stock, grim guidance
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon surges: breaking through a pivotal level
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- US Steel forges ahead on news of $14.1 billion acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.