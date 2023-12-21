825 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $403.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.81 and its 200-day moving average is $372.00. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $410.47.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

