DnB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,309 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

