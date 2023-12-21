Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,840 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.45 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,673. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.