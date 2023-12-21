iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,434,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IYJ stock opened at $111.94 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.