Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

