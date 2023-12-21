First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 3,573 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $101.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.