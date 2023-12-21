Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $96.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Truist Financial downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

About SolarEdge Technologies



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

