First Citizens Financial Corp Acquires 1,504 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.