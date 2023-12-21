First Citizens Financial Corp Has $223,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 95,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 142.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

