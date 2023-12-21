PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,316,000 after acquiring an additional 190,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,058,000 after acquiring an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,486,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after acquiring an additional 211,148 shares during the period.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

