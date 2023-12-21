Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.