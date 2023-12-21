Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

