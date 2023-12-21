Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.