First Citizens Financial Corp Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 2,289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $78.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $79.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day moving average is $74.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

