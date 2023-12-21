First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 1,286 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up about 1.9% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,463,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73,853 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the last quarter.



NYSEARCA IYE opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

