First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First Citizens Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for 4.1% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $280.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.58. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $256.33 and a 12 month high of $287.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

