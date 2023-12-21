First Citizens Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.22% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS:IYZ opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

