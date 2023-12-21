First Citizens Financial Corp Has $484,000 Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

First Citizens Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,814,000 after buying an additional 124,911 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WGO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $701,363.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,438.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

