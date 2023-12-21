First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

IDU stock opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $88.46.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

