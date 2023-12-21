First Citizens Financial Corp Has $974,000 Stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTRB. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 793,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 254,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,369,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PTRB opened at $42.07 on Thursday. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

